UEFA to announce Financial Fair Play findings next month

The Investigatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body met earlier this week to discuss 76 clubs whose finances have come under scrutiny, with reports claiming that the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among those being looked at.

Any sides found to have breached UEFA's rules could face sanctions, including potential bans from European competition and hefty fines.

FFP was introduced by UEFA to ensure that clubs operate within their means by restricting excessive spending in the European game.

The Club Financial Control Body - headed by former Belgian prime minister Jean-Luc Dehaene - was set up specifically to look into the issue and on Saturday UEFA confirmed that their first findings, based on clubs' accounts from the past two seasons, will be announced in early May.

"The Investigatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) held a two-day meeting last week where it deliberated on the investigations relating to financial fair play," UEFA said in a statement.

"The procedure is ongoing and any findings of the Investigatory Chamber will be published after its next meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of May."