UEFA charges German and Portuguese FAs

"The German Football Association (DFB) is charged with the throwing of missiles by their supporters, while the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) faces proceedings for a delayed kick-off to the second half," European football's governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

German fans threw what appeared to be rolled up pieces of paper at the Portuguese players on several occasions in the first half.

Authorities warned supporters three times that such behavior could force the match to be abandoned.

UEFA said its Control and Disciplinary Body would deal with the case on Thursday.