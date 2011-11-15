UEFA to hear Rooney appeal in December

Rooney was sent off in the 74th minute of the 2-2 draw away to Montenegro last month for aiming a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic.

UEFA found him guilty of "assault" and gave him a three-match international ban which would coincide with the opening three games of next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

European football's governing body said the date "follows UEFA's receipt on Friday 4 November of the official written appeal from the English Football Association."