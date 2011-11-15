Trending

UEFA to hear Rooney appeal in December

England striker Wayne Rooney's appeal against a three-match ban which will force him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 will be heard on December 9, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Rooney was sent off in the 74th minute of the 2-2 draw away to Montenegro last month for aiming a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic.

UEFA found him guilty of "assault" and gave him a three-match international ban which would coincide with the opening three games of next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

European football's governing body said the date "follows UEFA's receipt on Friday 4 November of the official written appeal from the English Football Association."