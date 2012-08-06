UEFA investigates Europa League match-fixing

Aalesund won the second qualifying round second leg tie 5-0 on July 26 to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

"UEFA's betting fraud detection system, which monitors more than 29,000 matches across Europe on a yearly basis, including all Champions League and Europa League qualifiers and subsequent matches, has detected suspicious betting patterns in the Europa League game between Aalesund and KF Tirana," said UEFA in a statement.

"UEFA has already mandated a disciplinary inspector to further investigate the matter."