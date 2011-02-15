UEFA slashes cheapest ticket prices

European football's governing body announced that tickets for the June 8 to July 1 tournament would start at 30 euros for group games and from 50 euros for the final in Kiev.

"The purchasing power of local citizens has been taken into account when deciding on prices," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

Tickets, which are divided into three categories with the most expensive final ticket costing 600 euros, will go on sale at uefa.com from March 1-31 this year.

Euro 2008 was co-hosted in Austria and Switzerland.