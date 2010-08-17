Ukraine executive suspended over matchfixing
By app
KIEV - Ukraine's premier league chief executive has been suspended and several players punished in the country's first matchfixing case.
The Ukraine Football Federation said on Tuesday it had suspended premier league boss Olexander Yefremov for six months after ruling that a 2008 match between Metalist Kharkiv and Karpaty Lviv had been fixed.
The federation had also barred a deputy chief executive of Metalist and a former Karpaty player from the game for life and imposed fines on both clubs and on individual players, it said in a statement.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.