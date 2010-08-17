Ukraine executive suspended over matchfixing

The Ukraine Football Federation said on Tuesday it had suspended premier league boss Olexander Yefremov for six months after ruling that a 2008 match between Metalist Kharkiv and Karpaty Lviv had been fixed.

The federation had also barred a deputy chief executive of Metalist and a former Karpaty player from the game for life and imposed fines on both clubs and on individual players, it said in a statement.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums