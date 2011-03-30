Ukraine to name new coach in April

"We will name our permanent coach on 21 April," FA president Grigoriy Surkis told reporters on Wednesday.

Surkis mentioned three main candidates - caretaker boss Yuri Kalitvintsev, Oleg Blokhin, who led Ukraine to the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals, and under-21 coach Pavel Yakovenko.

However, Surkis did not rule out a foreign appointment and local media reported former Italy World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi as a leading contender.

Kalitvintsev, who took over as caretaker in August, came under increasing pressure after Ukraine's 2-0 home defeat by Italy in a friendly on Tuesday.