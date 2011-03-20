Union president criticises Kaliakra boycott

"It's completely unacceptable," Mihaylov told reporters at Sofia airport. "You just can't allow one mayor to decide which referee will officiate a match... but they'll suffer consequences."

Relegation-threatened Kaliakra, whose chief Tsonko Tsonev is also mayor of the Black Sea town of Kavarna, called off the game in protest at the appointment of Ivaylo Stoyanov as referee for Sunday's match between Cherno More Varna and CSKA Sofia.

The club had complained about Stoyanov's referring of their 1-0 home defeat by Slavia Sofia last month and called for him to be disciplined.

The BFU will discuss possible sanctions against Kaliakra next week and Levski could be awarded a 3-0 win.

"Referees make mistakes all around Europe but there are no boycotts like this," added former goalkeeper Mihaylov, who was on his way to Paris to stand for election to the executive committee of European football's governing body UEFA.