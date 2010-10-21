United appeal for patience over Rooney

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson met with chief executive David Gill and Rooney's representatives after the England striker confimred on Wednesday that he wanted to leave the club.

"A number of meetings have taken place today (Thursday), including with the player's representative. The outcome of those meetings will become clear in the near future," United said in a statement on the club website.

"In the meantime, fans are asked to be patient."

Rooney issued a statement on Wednesday saying he wanted to leave the Premier League club because of their lack of clout in the transfer market, a day after Ferguson had spoken of his shock at the player's decision.