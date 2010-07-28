Universidad de Chile hold Guadalajara
MEXICO CITY - Universidad de Chile moved a step closer to a first Libertadores Cup final appearance when they held Guadalajara to a 1-1 away draw in first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.
Rafael Olarra headed the Chilean side ahead two minutes after half-time when the Mexicans failed to clear the ball.
Omar Arellano equalised five minutes later for Guadalajara, scoring after team mate Omar Bravo's shot was blocked by a defender.
Guadalajara, who were given a bye to the last 16 as compensation for the previous campaign when they withdrew in the knockout stages over the swine flu outbreak in Mexico, dominated the game but were unable to score a winning goal.
