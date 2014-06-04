Uruguay Primera: Danubio 0 Wanderers 0

Uruguay's decider, pitting the Clausura champions against the Apertura winners, saw both teams entertain but fail to make it count on the scoreboard at the Estadio Luis Franzini - the home of Danubio.

Wanderers, who recently clinched the Uruguay Primera Division Clausura title, head home for the return leg full of confidence having lost just one of their past 15 games at the Estadio Gran Parque Central.

The second leg is scheduled for Sunday.