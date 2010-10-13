USA and Colombia play out drab draw

A crowd of just 8,823 fans saw the U.S. give a debut to Brek Shea, who started the game in midfield, and to right back Eric Lichaj, who came on as a second half substitute.

Colombia's Giovanni Moreno had the first effort on goal in the fourth minute, but U.S. keeper Brad Guzan dealt with it well.

With both teams packing the midfield, there was little space or creativity on either side although there was greater urgency in the latter stages.

U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley had the ball in the net in the 73rd minute after he was slipped in by Jozy Altidore from a quickly taken free-kick, but the referee ruled Altidore had been offside when he received the ball from Benny Feilhaber.

Lichaj, who chose the U.S. over his parent's homeland of Poland, then put over a fine cross to Altidore but his header was straight at Farid Mondragon.

Bob Bradley's U.S. side next play against South Africa in Cape Town on November 17.