USA to face Brazil at FedEx Field

The teams will meet at FedEx Field, in Landover, Maryland, as part of Brazil's tour of North America which also includes games against Mexico and Argentina.

The Selecao will face Mexico at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas on June 3 and then old rivals Argentina on June 9 at MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S. team take on Italy in Genoa on February 29 and after facing the Brazilians will travel north to play neighbours Canada in Toronto on June 3.