USA to face Brazil at FedEx Field
By app
The United States will face five-times world champions Brazil in a friendly at the home of the Washington Redskins on May 30, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Thursday.
The teams will meet at FedEx Field, in Landover, Maryland, as part of Brazil's tour of North America which also includes games against Mexico and Argentina.
The Selecao will face Mexico at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas on June 3 and then old rivals Argentina on June 9 at MetLife stadium in New Jersey.
Jurgen Klinsmann's U.S. team take on Italy in Genoa on February 29 and after facing the Brazilians will travel north to play neighbours Canada in Toronto on June 3.
