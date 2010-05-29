USA to host Brazil after World Cup

It will be the first appearance by five-times world champions Brazil in the New York area in 14 years, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Friday.

"It is always an exciting opportunity when you have the chance to play one of the best teams in the world," U.S. coach Bob Bradley said in a statement.

"We are constantly seeking ways to challenge our team and continue to raise the bar, and these types of matches are an important part of that process."

The teams last met in the final of the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup when the U.S. led 2-0 before Brazil recovered to win 3-2.

The U.S. face Turkey in Philadelphia on Saturday and Australia in Roodepoort, South Africa, on June 5 before taking on England, Slovenia and Algeria in World Cup Group C.

