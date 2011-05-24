Usain Bolt to support United at Wembley

"It's a pretty easy question to ask who I'll be supporting," Bolt told a news conference on Tuesday before the Golden Gala Diamond League meeting.

"Everybody knows I'm a Manchester United fan. I think the score's going to be 2-1 to United."

According to some Italian journalists, Bolt, sporting a blue polo shirt featuring an Italian flag, could have been mistaken for Manchester City's Italian footballer Mario Balotelli.

"That's the fourth time I've heard that this morning," he said. "Balotelli is a great player. He's a little bit aggressive but that's okay."

Jamaican Bolt, who holds the world records in the 100 and 200 metres, said he intended to take up football when he retires.

"I'm definitely serious," he said. "I'm a football fan. I've watched these guys a lot and follow the game all the time. I could mix it with the (Wayne) Rooneys."