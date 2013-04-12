Trending

Valbuena doubtful for Marseille's trip to Lille

By

Olympique Marseille forward Mathieu Valbuena is doubtful for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Lille because of a groin problem, his coach said on Friday.

"We will make a decision on Saturday," Baup was quoted by French media.

Valbuena picked up the injury in last weekend's 1-0 win against Girondins Bordeaux.

OM are second in the standings on 57 points with seven games left, seven points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille are fifth on 52 points.