Valbuena may be fit to face Man United

The France international had looked set to miss the game after sustaining an injury on Jan. 22 which the French champions described as "pretty serious".

However, the club said in a statement he was back training fully with the group and media reports are speculating he could make an immediate return.

His involvement could provide a major boost to Didier Deschamps and his team after striker Andre-Pierre Gignac was ruled out of the game with a groin problem.

Fellow forwards Loic Remy and Brandao also suffered injuries in Saturday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over St Etienne but are both set to be available on Wednesday having rested on Monday.

