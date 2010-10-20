Valdes out of Copenhagen clash
By app
MADRID - Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes is sick and will miss Wednesday's Champions League Group D match against FC Copenhagen, the La Liga club said on their website.
The Spain international was suffering from fever and vomiting and would likely be replaced in the starting 11 by second-choice keeper Jose Manuel Pinto, who would be making his debut in Europe's elite club competition, Barca said.
Ruben Mino, a youth team keeper, has been called into the squad as cover, they added.
