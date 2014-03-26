Valdes suffers injury woe against Celta Vigo

The unfortunate Valdes, who has already confirmed he will leave Camp Nou to seek a new challenge at the end of the current campaign, was taken off on a stretcher during the first half against Celta.

Valdes landed awkwardly on his right leg when making a routine save from a free-kick and crumpled to the turf in agony.

The extent of the Spain international's injury has yet to be determined, but a lengthy layoff could rule Valdes out of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.