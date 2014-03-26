Valdes suffers injury woe against Celta Vigo
Goalkeeper Victor Valdes may have played his last game for Barcelona after injuring his right knee in Wednesday's clash with Celta Vigo.
The unfortunate Valdes, who has already confirmed he will leave Camp Nou to seek a new challenge at the end of the current campaign, was taken off on a stretcher during the first half against Celta.
Valdes landed awkwardly on his right leg when making a routine save from a free-kick and crumpled to the turf in agony.
The extent of the Spain international's injury has yet to be determined, but a lengthy layoff could rule Valdes out of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.