Valencia held at home by Osasuna

The visitors, who had started the day without an away win in the league, almost snatched victory when Masoud struck the crossbar in the last minute.

Valencia stay fifth with 25 points from 15 games, three short of fourth-placed Espanyol who lost 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. Barcelona top the standings with 40 points, two ahead of Real Madrid.

Roberto Soldado had volleyed Valencia in front after 24 minutes and Marius Stankevicius doubled the lead from a corner soon after.

Juanfran pulled one back for the Navarrans in the 41st, but Valencia immediately restored their two-goal cushion when Aritz Aduriz headed in from a near post corner.

Valencia goalkeeper Cesar, who had just returned from injury for the hosts, committed an error to allow Miguel Flano to pull one back for the visitors with half an hour to go.

Osasuna piled forward looking for the equaliser, striking the woodwork twice before striker Juan Aranda scrambled the ball home three minute from time.