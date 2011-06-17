Valencia issue Banega warning

Banega, 22, joined Valencia in 2008 from Boca Juniors, and although he struggled for games at the beginning of his career in Spain - leading to a loan spell at Atletico Madrid - he has since gone on to become a pivotal member of the squad.

Despite having to sell star players such as David Silva and David Villa in the past, Vazquez has quashed claims that the club would be willing to sell Banega following reports linking the player to the England and Italy, with Premier League duo Liverpool and Everton believed to be leading the chase.

"It is true that two Italian clubs have asked us about Banega's situation - and English teams as well - but we do not want to sell Banega," Vazquez said.

"Now it is difficult [to put a price on him] and when you finish the Copa America he will be worth more money than that," he added.

