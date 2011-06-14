Valencia seal deal for Parejo
By app
MADRID - Valencia have signed Spanish youth international midfielder Dani Parejo from Getafe on a five-year contract, the La Liga clubs confirmed on Tuesday.
Parejo came up through the Real Madrid youth ranks and had a spell on loan with English side Queens Park Rangers in 2008, before spending the last two seasons with Getafe.
Local media said the 22-year-old moved for around €5 million. Valencia's reserve goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya moves the other way on loan for next season.
Moya will help cover for Getafe goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who tore knee ligaments on international duty with Argentina this month.
Valencia finished third in La Liga to earn direct qualification for the Champions League group stages next season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.