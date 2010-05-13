Valencia seal deal for Topal
MADRID - Valencia have agreed to buy Turkish midfielder Mehmet Topal from Galatasaray subject to him passing a medical, the Spanish club said on their website.
The 24-year-old, who helped Turkey to the semi-finals of Euro 2008, will move for a fee of up to five million euros, Spanish media reported.
Valencia will play in the Champions League next season having already secured third place in La Liga with one match left to play.
