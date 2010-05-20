Valencia set to seal Feghouli deal
By app
MADRID - Valencia have agreed to sign French midfielder Sofiane Feghouli from Grenoble on a four-year contract, the La Liga club said on their website on Thursday
The 20-year-old, who has represented France at junior level, joined Grenoble's youth ranks in 2006 and his contract with Valencia begins on July 1.
Valencia, who sold Spain striker David Villa to Barcelona for 40 million euros on Wednesday, did not disclose how much they will pay Grenoble for Feghouli.
