Trending

Valencia set to sign Costa

By

MADRID - Valencia have agreed to sign Portugal defender Ricardo Costa on a four-year contract, the Spanish club said on their website on Monday.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who played for Lille after moving from Wolfsburg in January, was a surprise inclusion in Carlos Queiroz's preliminary 24-man World Cup squad.

Valencia finished third in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League group stages for next season.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter
Join FFT.com on Facebook