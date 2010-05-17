Valencia set to sign Costa
By app
MADRID - Valencia have agreed to sign Portugal defender Ricardo Costa on a four-year contract, the Spanish club said on their website on Monday.
The 29-year-old centre-back, who played for Lille after moving from Wolfsburg in January, was a surprise inclusion in Carlos Queiroz's preliminary 24-man World Cup squad.
Valencia finished third in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League group stages for next season.
