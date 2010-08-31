Valencia sign Stankevicius on loan
MADRID - Valencia have agreed to sign Lithuania defender Marius Stankevicius on loan from Sampdoria this season.
"He's a strong player, good at bringing the ball out and capable of playing in a number of defensive positions," technical secretary Braulio Vazquez told the club's website on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Stankevicius, who will join up with his new team mates after the forthcoming international break, played for Sevilla on loan last season.
