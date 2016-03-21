Van Aanholt and Afellay called up by Netherlands

Patrick van Aanholt and Ibrahim Afellay have been added to the Netherlands squad for international friendlies against France and England.

The Sunderland left-back and Stoke City playmaker were called up by Danny Blind after Davy Propper's foot injury saw him join the list of players having to withdraw.

Erik Pieters, Ron Vlaar, Daryl Janmaat and Jurgen Locadia all pulled out on Sunday citing injury with Feyenoord's Rick Karsdorp handed his chance.

Netherlands host France in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to Wembley to take on England four days later.