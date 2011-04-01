Van Buyten ruled out for Bayern

Bayern Munich defender Daniel van Buyten will miss Saturday's game against last-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach after pulling a muscle while on international duty with Belgium during the week, the club said.

The 33-year-old central defender will be out for up to 14 days as fourth-placed Bayern chase second spot, to earn automatic qualification for next season's Champions League.

Striker Marko Arnautovic and captain Torsten Frings have returned to Werder Bremen training just in time for their battle against relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Austria international Arnautovic recovered from a stomach virus and Frings is back in training following a bout of flu.

Bremen, in 12th place just four points off the relegation play-off places, will be without Peruvian striker Claudio Pizarro, who was injured while playing for his country.

Stuttgart are in 15th place, three points behind Werder, who have 32.

Kaiserslautern will be without Croatian midfielder Ivo Ilicevic when they host second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, the club said.

The 24-year-old pulled an abdmominal muscle while on international duty.