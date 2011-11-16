Van Gaal poised to return to Ajax

Danny Blind and Martin Sturkenboom are in line to complete the club's board as technical and financial director respectively, pending confirmation by the club's members council.

Van Gaal, sacked by Bayern Munich last season, should return for his third stint with Ajax, where he started his coaching career in 1991.

He led the Amsterdam club to the 1992 UEFA Cup and 1995 Champions League before leaving in 1997.

He returned in 2003 as technical director but resigned a year later.