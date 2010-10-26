Trending

Van Nistelrooy out of German Cup clash

BERLIN - Hamburg SV striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will miss the German Cup second round clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury, the club said on Tuesday.

The Dutch striker was injured in their 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich on Friday and will join defender Collin Benjamin on the sidelines for that match. Benjamin is nursing a minor knee injury.

The 34-year-old Van Nistlerooy, in his first full season at Hamburg, is the club's top scorer so far with four goals in nine league games.