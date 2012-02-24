Van Persie could have done more at Feyenoord

The Dutch international, who came through the youth academy at De Kuip, enjoyed four successful seasons at Feyenoord in which they won the UEFA Cup before leaving his native country for Premier League side Arsenal in 2004.

After being plagued by several injuries, the 28-year-old has forged a reputation in England as one of the league's deadliest strikers and leads the scoring charts this season with 22 goals.

But he believes he could have done better at the Rotterdam club.

"Some amazing things happened during my time at Feyenoord, and I have nothing but good memories. However, I could have achieved more had I got the best out of myself," Van Persie told Feyenoord Magazine.

"I still feel that I could have done better. I'm at the top of my game now at Arsenal, and I did not manage to do that at Feyenoord for a number of reasons.

“I could have offered more in those days, and that's a bit of a shame. I am looking back at my time at the club very positively, though."

By Matt Maltby