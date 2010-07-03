Van Persie fit for semi-final after elbow scare

Van Marwijk had earlier told reporters in Johannesburg that defender Joris Mathijsen was also in hospital for a scan on a knee injury.

A statement said: "Neither scan on Van Persie or Mathijsen showed any serious damage and both are fit to play against Uruguay."

Netherlands knocked favourites Brazil out of the tournament on Friday with a comeback 2-1 win in Port Elizabeth in which Van Persie played 85 minutes.

Mathijsen had been named in the starting line-up against Brazil but was replaced after being injured in the pre-match warm-up.

