Van Persie leaves Wales in protective boot
There are fresh injury concerns for Robin van Persie after the Manchester United striker left Swansea City wearing a protective boot on his right foot on Saturday.
The Netherlands international was back in the United starting XI after missing the FA Cup trip to Preston North End on Monday with a knock.
Van Persie struggled to make too much of an impact in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at the Liberty Stadium and could now be facing a spell on the sidelines.
Manager Louis van Gaal did not withdraw Van Persie despite the issue, stating: "I had already changed three players and I cannot change four."
United face Sunderland in the Premier League next weekend.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.