Van Persie not moving to Man City

As with several key Arsenal players in recent years, Van Persie's future is far from certain, with his excellent goal-scoring record over the last 18 months attracting attention from a host of top European clubs.

However, Roberto Mancini's title winners are officially out of the race to sign the 28-year-old goal-machine after Bob van Persie, the striker’s father, told Mundo Deportivo:

"It is impossible to go to another English team."

While the likes of Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy have made the switch from Emirates Stadium to the Etihad Stadium and tasted success, Van Persie’s father suggested silverware is not the only factor in deciding where he will play next.

"Robin does everything necessary to win, but victory is not his only goal. Play to win, but not at any cost," he added

Italian giants Juventus are reported to be interested after contract talks between Van Persie and the North London club were shelved until after Euro 2012.

But the Bianconeri are also mooted to be mulling over a move for Napoli's Edinson Cavani.

By Josh Butler