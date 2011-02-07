Van Persie pulls out of Dutch squad
By app
ROTTERDAM - Striker Robin van Persie has withdrawn from the Dutch squad for Wednesday's friendly against Austria because of flu and will be replaced by Luuk de Jong.
The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement on Monday that Van Persie, who scored twice in Arsenal's 4-4 Premier League draw with Newcastle United on Saturday, would join Rafael van der Vaart and Nigel de Jong in missing the match.
