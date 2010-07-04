Van Persie: Teamwork the only way ahead

His Dutch side have reached the semi-final where they take on Uruguay on Tuesday, while Spain and Germany meet on Wednesday to decide who will be the other finalist.

But all the so-called 'big' names in world soccer like Wayne Rooney (England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Kaka (Brazil) are no longer part of the tournament.

Van Persie said on Sunday that you can no longer rely on one or two players to win the tournament as may have happened in the past.

"It might have been the situation with Maradona, though he received a lot of help," Van Persie told reporters. "It is not as easy to focus as a team on one player.

"Seeing the other teams like us, Germany and Spain, it is obvious that the team must do it together."

"England and Portugal placed their hope on Rooney and Ronaldo (and failed) but this is a blessing for football."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook