Vancouver and Chicago sack coaches

Icelandic coach Teitur Thordarson was dismissed by the Whitecaps, who are bottom of the Western Conference with just one win this season.

Thordarson had been Whitecaps coach in the club's second division guise from 2007 before they moved up to MLS this year.

Tom Soehn, Vancouver's director of soccer operations, has been put in charge for the rest of the season.

Chicago, penultimate in the Eastern Conference, fired Mexican former El Salvador head coach Carlos de los Cobos and replaced him with their technical director Frank Klopas for the rest of the campaign.