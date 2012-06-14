Vasco defender Dede coy about Milan talk

The 23-year-old has been billed as a potential arrival at San Siro as Milan plan a major overhaul of their ageing squad.

With reports suggesting Thiago Silva is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, the Rossoneri have earmarked Dede as a possible replacement.

And while admitting he is aware of the rumours linking him with a move to Europe, the twice-capped Brazil international is refusing to get caught up in the transfer gossip.

"I don't know what is going to happen. I am entirely focused on Vasco," he said.

"It is only speculation at the moment, nothing concrete.

"I'm still waiting to see what Vasco's position is. I want to know what is real and what is speculation."