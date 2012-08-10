Vela swaps Arsenal for Real Sociedad

"The Mexican international spent the whole of 2011/12 on loan with the Spanish club and enjoyed a successful campaign in La Liga, scoring 12 times in 35 appearances," a statement said on the Arsenal website.

Vela joined Arsenal in 2008 and went on to score 11 times in 62 games, but was hampered by injury after a successful first season.

The 23-year-old also spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion.