Velkov named new Chernomorets coach
By app
SOFIA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chernomorets Burgas have appointed Anton Velkov as their new coach, the Bulgarian club said on Thursday.
The 42-year-old former Lokomotiv Sofia and Minyor Pernik coach replaced Krasimir Balakov who left the Black Sea port club by mutual consent this month after Chernomorets decided to cut their budget.
Chernomorets are joint-third in the standings with 28 points, nine points behind leaders Litex Lovech during the mid-season break.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.