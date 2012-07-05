Veloso leaves Genoa for Kiev

"I learned of Dynamo Kiev's interest during Euro 2012," he told the Ukrainian club's official website.

"I liked the club because of their history and ambitions and the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season really interested me."

The 26-year-old featured in all five games for Euro 2012 semi-finalists Portugal.

Dynamo must go through two rounds of qualifying to reach the group stages of the Champions League, a task they failed to accomplish the last two seasons.