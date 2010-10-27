Venkys rule out Blackburn spending spree

Venkateshwara Hatcheries, popularly called Venkys, chief Anita J Desai said the Pune-headquartered company, which hopes to buy Rovers by the end of November, would stump up just five million pounds for new players but ruled out big-name signings.

"We won't need to buy expensive players, we can always lease them," Desai told India's Economic Times newspaper on Wednesday.

"We don't expect to be in the top five of the Premier League. We will be happy to be in the top 10-12."

Last week Rovers manager Sam Allardyce had welcomed news of a possible takeover, saying that the former Premier League champions needed investment. Desai hinted that more funds could be made available at a later date.

"Our first priority is to get the club on a strong footing and back (competing) in the Premier League for which we might need to put in more money."

She also said some companies were already showing interest in shirt sponsorship to which her company was open to "as we need to turn around the club".

Blackburn are fourth from bottom in the Premier League with nine points from as many games.