Vice President Biden to attend opening ceremony
JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup in South Africa on June 11, Talk Radio 702 reported on Friday.
Biden's visit to South Africa will be the last leg of his African trip that will include stops in Egypt and Kenya.
Radio 702 said Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, is also expected to watch the United States' opening match of the tournament against England in Rustenburg, about 120 km northwest of Johannesburg, a day after the opening ceremony.
