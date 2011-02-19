Vidanov joins Rapid on loan from CSKA

The deal includes an option for Rapid to buy the 22-year-old, who is expected to make his debut next Friday when the Bucharest-based club host Unirea Urziceni in their first domestic game after the winter break.

Vidanov will team up again with former CSKA striker Daniel Pancu, who joined Rapid from Vaslui last month.

Three-times Romanian champions Rapid are fourth in the standings with 30 points from 18 points, nine points behind the surprise leaders Otelul Galati.