Vidic agrees new Man United deal

The 28-year-old Serbia international, who recently returned from World Cup duty in South Africa, had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but has now shaken hands on a new deal.

"I'm very pleased to confirm that we agreed terms with Nemanja three or four weeks ago on a new long-term deal with the club," United's chief executive David Gill told the club's website.

"It's yet to be signed, the paperwork is now being sorted by our lawyers and being checked by Nemanja's advisors. He's still away on holiday but the plan is that when he gets back the papers will be signed.

"We've shaken hands on it and we're confident it will all be signed and sealed in early August."

Vidic joined the Red Devils in 2005 and has made 186 appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, forming a strong defensive partnership with Rio Ferdinand which was the bedrock of title successes in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

