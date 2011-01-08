Vieira considering retiring in summer

"There is a 50 percent chance (that I quit at the end of the season)," the 34-year-old Vieira, whose contract with the Premier League club expires in June, told L'Equipe magazine.

"I think Manchester City will be my last challenge. Calling it quits in June would not bother me. It will be an easy decision."

Vieira, a commanding presence in a holding midfield role, appeared 107 times for France and helped them win the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

He started his professional career at Cannes in 1993 before joining AC Milan in 1995.

The Senegal-born Vieira burst into the limelight at Arsenal (1996-2005), winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with the Londoners.

He then moved to Inter Milan before joining City in January 2010 in a bid to revive his chances to play the World Cup in France. He was, however, overlooked by then coach Raymond Domenech.

"I accept the fact that it is almost the end... there is a past, wonderful memories, but it was before," he said.

"If I had to do it again, I would not change anything."