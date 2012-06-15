Vilanova pens two-year Barcelona deal

It was announced in April that they 42-year-old would succeed Pep Guardiola, who stepped down from his role at the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola claimed he no longer had the energy to continue in charge of the Catalan giants after four scintillating years at the helm of the club.

And Vilanova has now signed a contract with the club that will take him to June 2014.

"Vilanova has signed his new contract as first-team coach until June 30, 2014 in front of president [Sandro] Rosell, sporting vice-president Josep Maria Bartomeu, sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta and the coach's representative," read a statement on Barcelona’s official website.

"At this same act, Jordi Roura has signed his new contract as assistant coach of the first team, and Aureli Altimira as fitness coach.

"With Tito Vilanova on the bench of the first team, the continuity of a model of play that is recognised throughout the world is assured.

"Girona-born Vilanova becomes the 16th Catalan coach in the club's history."