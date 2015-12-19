Villa recall Cissokho from loan

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa have recalled defender Aly Cissokho from his season-long loan at Porto.

Cissokho will return to Villa Park, though the full-back is not eligible until January.

The 28-year-old featured in just two league games for Porto since being loaned in August and did not feature at all in their Champions League campaign.

Cissokho played under Remi Garde at Lyon and was recalled by the French manager with Villa languishing bottom in the Premier League.

Villa's next test is against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.