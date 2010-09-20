Villa: Ujfalusi tackle on Messi brutal

Ujfalusi was shown a straight red card for the challenge in added time at the Calderon and Messi sustained ligament damage that will at the least keep him out of Barca's next two La liga matches, at home to Sporting Gijon on Wednesday and away at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Argentina forward is also doubtful for the Champions League match at Rubin Kazan on September 29.

"We all saw the tackle on television and it seemed like a horrifying, brutal challenge," Spain striker Villa said at a news conference on Monday.

"I don't think that Ujfalusi did it with the intention of hurting Leo but for sure the next time he'll think twice about it," he added.

"If he said it was bad luck we have to believe that rather than judge him."

Barca had a strong enough squad to make sure that Messi's presence was not missed too much, Villa said.