Villarreal handed Mallorca's Europa League spot

"Villarreal CF this afternoon received official notification from UEFA that certifies classification for the 2010/11 Europa League following the non-admission of Real Mallorca," the club said on their website on Saturday.

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga last season, two spots behind financially-troubled Mallorca, who were informed of their exclusion from European competition by UEFA on Thursday.

The governing body ruled the Balearic Islands club, who are in administration, had not fulfilled the admission criteria as the requisite licence had not been granted.

Mallorca's lawyer, Luis Huerta, said in a statement on Saturday an appeal against UEFA's decision would be lodged on Monday.

Huerta noted that the club's exclusion from the Europa League would deprive them of revenue needed to pay off their creditors.

